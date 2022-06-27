Green Day rocker renounces US citizenship: ‘F#### up the US’ – Monet

+



Musician Billy Joe Armstrong at a Green Day concert (Photo: Instagram)

Musician Billie Joe Armstrong has said he will renounce his US citizenship. The lead singer of the group Green Day exposed his decision at a concert held in London, promising to move to the United Kingdom in the near future.

The singer’s speeches were reported by the website of the TV channel Fox News.

The 50-year-old artist made his announcement shortly after the United States Supreme Court’s decision revoked the country’s right to abortion. The judges upheld a 2018 Mississippi law that bars termination of pregnancy after the 15th week of pregnancy, even in the case of rape.

Abortion was legal in the US nearly 50 years ago.

“F####if the US, I’m relinquishing my f***ing citizenship,” Armstrong said during the show in England. “I’m coming this way. There’s too much stupidity in the world to go back to that f***ing country farce. I’m not kidding. You are going to hear a lot from me in the next few days.”

According to the international press, at a show in the city of Huddersfield, the day after the show in London, Armstrong made new criticisms of his country. He called US judges “pigs” and said “F**k the US Supreme Court”.

One of Green Day’s biggest hits is the song ‘American Idiot’, a critique of politicians, the media and the population of the United States.

The song’s lyrics read: “I don’t want to be an American idiot. Our nation is controlled by the media. It is the information age of hysteria. Coming to idiot America.” Listen: