Grêmio lineup: Roger counts on returns, but Brenno should go out against Londrina | Guild

Grêmio is getting ready to face Londrina, next Tuesday, for the 15th round of Serie B. This Sunday morning, coach Roger Machado led training at CT Luiz Carvalho and counted on the Returns of Rodrigues, Villasanti and Thiago Santoswhich were embezzlement against CSA.

Who should stay out is goalkeeper Brenno. He suffered a right calf injury in the warm-up for the match against Novorizontino, in the 11th round, at the Arena, and since then he has been absent for the team. The information is from GZH.

On the other hand, who may be new among the related is Ferreira. The shirt 10 has not played since April 15, in a defeat to Chapecoense at the Arena. Almost a month later, he underwent surgery to correct an inguinal hernia.

Against Londrina, coach Roger Machado can deconstruct the scheme with three defenders he had been using in recent games. The change took place at halftime against CSA, with Campaz joining the team. The Colombian can start this Tuesday.

The probable Grêmio has: Gabriel Grando; Rodrigues (Campaz), Geromel and Bruno Alves; Rodrigo Ferreira, Villasanti, Bitello and Nicolas; Janderson, Biel and Diego Souza.

The confrontation against Londrina takes place at 19:00 this Tuesday, at the Arena. Grêmio is in fourth place in the Serie B table, with 22 points, one more than Sport, in fifth place.