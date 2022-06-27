Gustavo Mioto pays tribute to Marília Mendonça in a show, and heavy rain during the song moves fans | TV & Famous

the show of Gustavo Mioto at the São João de Maceió party, Alagoas, had a surprising moment on the night of this Saturday, 25th. According to reports on social networks and the country singer himself, in his official profile, the moment he sang “Sentimental Restraint” originally recorded with Marília Mendonça, was special: the rain, which had stopped, started to fall hard.

Many people saw that moment as a message from Marília, who would be thrilled with the tribute. “Madness that started to rain,” Mioto wrote in her profile.

Viewers of the show – which had an audience of 90,000 – also noticed the sudden change in time:

The rain also got heavy when the artist sang “Impressive the Angels”

Marília Mendonça died on November 5th of last year, during a small plane crash in which she was in the interior of Minas Gerais. Among her great hits are “Infiel”, “Saudade do Meu Ex”, “Eu sei de Cor”, “Todo Mundo Vai Sofrer”.

A feminejo phenomenon, the artist had more than 37 million followers on a single social network. In addition to songs in soap operas and hits, crowds followed Marília’s meteoric career.