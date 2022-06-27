Guta Stresser talks about multiple sclerosis diagnosis: ‘I started to look at myself with different eyes’ | Fantastic

Guta Stresser, 49, participated in the Dance of the Famous in 2020, and having difficulties during the competition, she understood that she needed to find out the cause of it. She went after doctors from different areas, until in January 2021 she had an MRI exam. Then came the diagnosis: multiple sclerosis.

Multiple Sclerosis: Understand What It Is and What Are the Symptoms of Gutta Stresser Disease

Guta Stresser talks about living with multiple sclerosis: ‘Diagnosis is not a sentence’

“I suffered with the grades, I said: ‘Oh my God, I can’t do it’. I wanted to do well, do well. So that scared me a lot. How come? I was very easy to decorate. Now I can’t get a choreography”, says Guta.

The malfunctioning of the immune system causes inflammation in the myelin sheath, a layer of fat that surrounds neurons. With the myelin sheath inflamed, the conduction of electrical impulses along nerve fibers is slow or not propagated at all, so commands from the brain to the rest of the body are not transmitted. The disease results in several symptoms, such as memory and attention disorders, lack of motor coordination, loss of strength, sensitivity and visual changes.

Multiple sclerosis has no cure, but there is treatment, and it is in the SUS that Guta has been able to get her medicine.

“These are rare, difficult to find and expensive medicines. It’s super important for people to know that it’s not because I’m Guta Stresser that I got the medicine from SUS, which is very expensive. No!” , she says.

In addition to medications, It is important to do physical exercises, which must be accompanied by a physical therapist. Depending on the case, the patient may need a psychologist, nutritionist, speech therapist.

Guta has been receiving the affection of many people, including fellow actresses who also live with the disease, as Cláudia Rodrigues, who was diagnosed in 2000, and Ana Beatriz Nogueira, who was diagnosed in 2009.

Guta wants to be on stage now more than ever, and has already started reading with the actor Guilherme Prates. It is expected to debut by October.

“When I thought I could never work as an actress again, I thought I wasn’t worth living anymore. That it wasn’t worth it. It didn’t make sense for me to continue life, anyway. And knowing that I can keep working, you know?” reveals Guta.

