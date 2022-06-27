Has the “billionaire factory” stalled? Why the fall in Weg shares (WEGE3) could be a golden opportunity on the stock market

The shares of the electric motor manufacturer Weg (WEGE3) are usually among the darlings of investors and market professionals, frequently appearing on recommendation lists.

Not by chance, the company from Santa Catarina became known as the “billionaire factory”. In 2020, ten of the 33 new Brazilians who joined Forbes magazine’s “billion club” were linked to the company.

However, after the excellent performance during the pandemic, the shares of Weg seem to have lost their luster: this year, they fall 17.36%; in 12 months, the decrease is 21.16%. And that’s after last week’s recovery — up 12.40% in the last five trading sessions until Friday (24).

But what makes a company that attracted so much attention for its solidity devalue itself like this? In the opinion of analysts and managers, the reasons have more to do with a bad macroeconomic environment than with the company’s fundamentals, which remain intact — and positive.

“It has nothing to do with fundamentals, but it is a paper that has been trading with a high valuation and today suffers from high interest rates and the fall of the dollar”, summarizes Cássio Lucin, investment analyst at Neo.

He recalls that the quality of Weg’s order backlog is good, with emphasis on the foreign market and also for the generation of solar energy in Brazil. And while the dollar has fallen recently, that loss can also be offset by a good balance between healthy growth and company profitability.

“The share may have fallen due to a rotation movement that affected other similar companies in terms of quality, such as Raia Drogasil (RADL3) or Lojas Renner (LREN3), which also underwent a price adjustment”, says the analyst.

In a recent report, BTG Pactual revised the recommendation for Weg’s shares (WEGE3), from neutral to buy, changing the target price from R$45 to R$40 — which still represents an upside potential of 51.17 % considering the value traded in the trading session on Friday (24).

According to the bank’s team, WEGE3 shares have a defensive bias that proved to be resilient during the crisis, characteristics that investors should continue to seek in light of the increased perception of global risk.

The change in recommendation came precisely because, months ago, the exaggerated premium did not justify the purchase of the paper in comparison with global peers. Now, faced with the devaluation of shares, BTG believes that it is time to take advantage.

Weg (WEGE3): delivering everything that was promised

For João Vítor Freitas, an analyst at Toro Investimentos, all the fame of Weg (WEGE3) is justified — and this may even be the entry opportunity for those who wanted to build a position in paper, but before saw a very high price.

“It delivers everything: resilience, cash generation, strong growth, very diverse geographic exposure, broad operations. This could be an opportunity at an interesting price,” he says.

In the first quarter of 2022, Weg’s net revenue rose 34.5% year-on-year, to a total of R$6.83 billion; net income was R$943.9 million, up 23.5% over the same period last year.

The numbers are the result of a very broad performance in 135 countries: the company works with industrial electrical and electronic equipment; generation, transmission and distribution of energy; commercial engines; and paints and varnishes.

Revenue by area of ​​operation in 1Q22 (in BRL million) Intern market Variation (y/y) External market Variation (y/y) Industrial electronic equipment 1004.7 11.60% 2183.6 34.80% Generation, transmission and distribution 2014.9 106.80% 750.7 -0.90% Commercial engines and appliance 206.5 -26.40% 374.6 21.20% Paints and varnishes 244.7 30.50% 48.3 2.80%

Cassio Lucin, investment analyst at Neo, comments that the diversity of operating segments is one of Weg’s strengths and that it should continue to guarantee good results for the company.

“They sell the product itself but also the necessary end-to-end solutions. All this generates profitability, efficiency in the offer, more participation in the business”, he says.

Lucin believes that the main catalyst for Weg’s shares will be the release of the results for the second quarter of this year, which will be known in July. Faced with positive trends and strong numbers, the paper tends to resume its upward trajectory.

XP agrees that this can be a good entry point for investors. The brokerage firm has a target price of R$45.00 for Weg’s shares, an upside potential of 70%.

XP estimates that the shares will trade at 35 times the price/earnings (P/E) multiple this year. However, that number was once 65 times, considered an exaggeration by some analysts and an unrealistic price for the present day.

For comparison purposes, according to data from the Trade Map platform, Weg’s shares are traded today with a price/earnings ratio of 28.98, below the average of the last three years, which is 51.47. This represents an upside potential of 77.6%.

And the idea of ​​buying shares, taking advantage of this price level, makes sense for most of the market: in a sample of 13 recommendations, six of them indicate the purchase of the asset, while five cite the maintenance and portfolio and only two recommend the sale. .

Already the biggest risks seen by analysts are, in fact, the unfavorable macroeconomic climate worldwide, with a recession increasingly likely. The high interest rate, which increases the costs of a company that works with a large part of its sales financed, is also a factor that demands attention.