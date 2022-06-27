‘He will be cremated in the country he loved’, says widow of Bishop Phillips – News

Alessandra Sampaio, the widow of Dom Phillips, said that the family will continue to pay attention to the investigations into the murder in Vale do Javari, in Amazonas, and stressed that the journalist will be cremated in Brazil, the country where he chose to live. She made a statement during Dom’s wake, this Sunday (26), in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro.

“Today, Dom will be cremated in the country he loved, his chosen home, Brazil. Today is a day of mourning. Dom was a very special person, not only for defending what he believed in as a professional, but also for having a huge heart. and a great love for humanity”, he said.





The wake was attended by the journalist’s Brazilian and British family, as well as friends and activists. Alessandra thanked the efforts of those involved in the search for the bodies of her husband and indigenist Bruno Pereira, the press and indigenous peoples.

“I am immensely grateful to the press and journalist friends who have been instrumental in the efforts to investigate the case, in demanding transparency in the investigations and in the mobilization that allowed us to reach this point. I also sincerely thank all the people who showed solidarity with Dom, with Bruno, with our families and friends, here in Brazil and in other countries”, thanked Alessandra.





“We will remain attentive to all the developments of the investigations, demanding justice in the most comprehensive meaning of the term. We renew our fight so that our pain and that of Bruno Pereira’s family is not repeated, as well as that of other families of journalists and environmental defenders who They’re still at risk. They’re still at risk. Rest in peace, Bruno and Dom.”





Investigation



So far, four people suspected of participating in the crime have been arrested. Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado”, confessed to having committed the crime and indicated the place where the bodies had been buried. His brother, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, was also arrested.

On the 18th, Jefferson da Silva Lima was arrested in Atalaia do Norte and, according to testimony, he confessed to having helped to hide the bodies. Five days later, on Thursday (23), Gabriel Pereira Dantas turned himself in to the police in São Paulo. He said he piloted the canoe that Amarildo used in the execution of the crime.





The PF has already concluded that there is no mastermind or criminal organization behind the deaths, but five other people are now being monitored by investigators.

The indigenist and the journalist were last seen in the region on June 5. The remains were found on June 15. The following day, they were taken to Brasília, where the bodies were examined and identified by the National Institute of Criminalistics.