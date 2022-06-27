Heir to the English throne, Prince Charles received a suitcase with 1 million euros, says newspaper

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Heir to the English throne, Prince Charles received a suitcase with 1 million euros, says newspaper 3 Views

The Sunday Times newspaper says this was one of three cash donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim, totaling €3 million.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russian troops take the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk after one of the bloodiest fighting of the war

Fall of Sievierodonetsk was Russia’s biggest victory since capturing the port of Mariupol last month. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved