Hideo Kojima was working on a game similar to The Boys

Famed director and game designer Hideo Kojima revealed that he was working on a game with a very similar concept to The Boys. On Twitter, Kojima revealed that he stopped watching the series after seeing the first few episodes as it was too similar to the game he was creating and he didn’t want to be influenced and copy the work.

Kojima then said that there were differences, being a game about a special squad of detectives who would fight legendary heroes behind the scenes. Kojima also said that he was thinking of putting Mads Mikkelsen as a protagonist and that this project was already old:

‘I kept the idea because the concept was very similar (a different setup and different tricks). A half-buddy game with a squad of special detectives facing legendary heroes behind the scenes. I wanted Mads as a protagonist’

the boys is available on Prime Video.

Based on the comic books of the same name, the series is the creation of Eric Kripke and follows a CIA superintendent who closely monitors a community of superheroes as their celebrity status has corrupted them and caused them to engage in behavior. reckless acts that compromise the world. Some of the characters are parodies of members of the Justice League.

