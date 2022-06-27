how much does it cost to cheer for Brazil in Qatar – Money Times

THE world Cup 2022, which will be headquartered in Qatar, starts on November 21st and runs until Christmas Eve, December 18th. And there are already fans getting ready to advance the holidays and go to the country to enjoy the event.

But those interested in watching the games at the stadium will need to pay more than BRL 25 thousand to pay for tickets, tickets, accommodation and a few other things.

See what the costs are:

Documentation and money

Brazilians do not need a visa to enter the Qatar. Just arrive with your passport and proof of vaccination against Covid-19. What is mandatory is international travel insurance that covers health – the average price is BRL 100. The local currency is the Rial and is equivalent to BRL 1.44.

tickets

Before quoting the price of air tickets, it is worth keeping an eye on the game schedule: in the group stage, the Brazil plays on November 24th and 28th and December 2nd. After that, it is not possible to know if the country is still in the world Cup. It will depend on the performance of the selection.

The round of 16 takes place between December 3rd and 6th; the quarter finals are on December 9th and 10th. The semifinals will be on December 13th and 14th. The dispute for third place was on December 17th and the final on the following day, December 18th.

Well, a ticket for one person in economy class to Doha, capital of Qatar, departing from Guarulhos International Airport on November 21, with a return date on December 3, varies between R$12,851 and R$25,427

accommodation

THE world Cup will be played in five cities: Lusail, Al Khor, Doha, Al Rayyan and Al Wakrah. The longest distance between them is 70 km, so it is possible to stay in one place and travel to the stadiums. To make life easier for fans, the event organization itself will offer different types of accommodation – from five-star hotels to tents in the desert.

Prices range from US$207.36 to US$5,133.07 per night (R$1,086.42 and R$26,893.69, respectively). If you stay from the 22nd of November until the 3rd of December (to accompany the group stage), the cost can exceed R$ 200 thousand, if you choose the five-star accommodation.

Transport

You won’t have to worry about commuting between cities. All fans need the Hayya Card to enter Qatar and the stadiums. Although free, you must have already purchased tickets. On the plus side, it allows free access to public transport and special transport services on match days.

tickets

Ticket prices for non-Qatar fans range from 62 euros to 1,460 euros – at current prices, it is equivalent to BRL 324.83 and BRL 7,649.23, respectively.

Food

According to the website Precios Mundi, which compiles the cost of living in the countries, a lunch for two people in a restaurant, with a main course and dessert, costs US$ 54.93 (R$ 287.80).

A meal in a cheap restaurant costs around US$ 8.24 (R$ 43.17). And in fast food chains, such as McDonald’s and Burger King, the combo costs US$ 6.87 (R$ 35.99).

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!