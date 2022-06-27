Anyone looking for a way to create an emergency reserve and have a better income needs to keep in mind that digital bank accounts are interesting options. Have you ever seen, for example, how much money earns in the Nubank account? It’s definitely more on savings.

The money is available for use any time the customer needs it. There is no maintenance fee! In addition, the transfer is free and unlimited. That’s why we suggest: if you want to save money, take a look at how much money earns at Nubank.

How much money does Nubank earn?

Digital banks came to reduce the bureaucracy of traditional banks and make services more accessible to Brazilians. Currently, Nubank is one of the most recognizedmainly for its organization and security.

The account is 100% digital, so services are performed through the app and can be accessed in a few clicks. Nubank’s yield is 100% of the CDI. Per year, the return is 13.15%, that is, very close to the Selic rate.

If your concern is still to know how much money earns at Nubank, know that the average is 1% per month. disappointed? Don’t stay, because if the money is stopped in the savings, the profitability monthly is 0.50%.

Considering the Selic at 13.25%, calculations at the Nubank bank show that if the customer leaves one thousand reais for two years, the income will be up to R$ 1,231.24, but already with the income tax discount.

In the same comparison, if the amount was stopped in savings accounts for a period of two years, the total would be R$ 1,130.18. Doing the math, we see that money pays more in the digital bank account.

Another advantage is that the customer can to accompany day-to-day income. Just access the application and see the balance on the home screen, as well as the amounts on the statement and the income for the entire period.