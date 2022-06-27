How not to fall for the scheduled Pix scam?

Also see how to protect yourself from the scam

Deputies articulate the creation of the 14th salary of the INSS

The scheduled Pix scam consists of the person scheduling the payment for hours later or for another day and, before the date of effecting the transaction, he cancels the operation, and the one who would receive the amount is left without the money.

In some cases, scammers defraud the appointment slip and send it to the victim, who only realizes that it was a trap when checking the account, as the appointment slip is very similar to the payment slip.

Central Bank and Febraban manifest

The Central Bank, creator of Pix, stated that this scam is old, that it was already practiced using other payment instruments such as checks and TEDs.

“Citizens should be aware in the case of TED as Pix if the receipt refers to an appointment or an operation already carried out. Another way to prevent yourself is to check your account if the funds have been credited. All transactions with Pix, when not scheduled for a future date, are settled immediately.”explained the Central Bank.

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) claims to have not received any reports of fraud related to the scheduled Pix.

“Febraban recommends that if the customer chooses to receive payments with future appointments, as can occur with Pix, TEDs and DOCs, the contracted products and services are performed or delivered after confirmation of the credit in the account”, he said in a note.

How does the hit happen?

The scam starts like this, the scammer buys a product or service. When paying off your debt, the scammer says he will make the payment through Pix, which is instant. However, he schedules the payment for hours or days later, and cancels.

Finally, before sending the receipt through a messaging app, the scammer alters the document with an image editing app.

How to protect myself?

Only deliver the goods after the effective credit in the account, as the appointment does not guarantee payment;

If you need to get Pix from someone you don’t know, give them a random key. Only pass your CPF or personal data to people you know;

The scheduled Pix may appear on the statement as a future release, however, this is not the payment;

Check the bank statement to confirm that Pix has indeed been paid;

Consult the receipt for the following information: ID or transaction number, transaction amount, date and time, transaction description, recipient information, payer information;

Always be wary of links shared by messaging and social networks, even receipt of payment or scheduling.

