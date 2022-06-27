How private health plans work – part I – Economics

Private health plans have a peculiar assessment. On the one hand, they are considered greedy, petty and insensitive, concerned only with their astronomical profits and, on the other hand, they are part of the list of the five biggest dreams of consumption, being one of the main objects of desire of the population.

Unfortunately, only 50 million Brazilians are served by them, and this number should not change in the coming years, which leaves more than 170 million people guaranteed by the SUS (Unified Health System), with all the difficulties that this means.

In 2021, private health plans earned almost BRL 240 billion and paid, to cover more than a billion covered procedures, close to BRL 210 billion.

In a simple comparison, while the SUS has a budget of around BRL 136 billion to serve more than 70% of the population, private health plans, to meet the other 30%, have BRL 240 billion, of which BRL 210 billions went to pay for covered procedures.

Here comes a relevant data. The subtraction of BRL 210 billion from the BRL 240 billion billed leaves a balance of BRL 30 billion to cover commercial, administrative and tax expenses, which puts “exorbitant profits” in check, since there are close to 700 operators of private health plans registered in the country, and they do not have the same performance.

But, hypothetically, dividing the R$ 30 billion gross by the number of participants in the system, we will have R$ 600 per insured per year, and this is not profit, but the total to pay the operation of the operator, taxes and remunerate shareholders .

Health plans are based on mutualism, on the constitution of a large fund composed of proportional payments made by each of the participants to cover the expenses incurred by some of them, in a certain period of time, with their health needs.

The secret is this. Some participants will use your plan, but most will not. Thus, it is possible to share the cost of the operation among all, with each one making a proportionately small contribution in relation to the expense that an insured person would have, if he needed some health procedure.

To work, this model needs security to calculate the individual price of each plan, prorated by the total transaction. Without this, there is no way for the operator to pay the deal. Hence the importance of the exhaustive list of procedures. Even with it, the cost of a Brazilian private health plan is within the reach of only 25% of the population. If everything were covered, as would happen with an example list, the apportionment of the operation would create a monthly fee outside the national reality, making the private system unfeasible and compromising the SUS, which would not have the minimum conditions to care for the health of all Brazilians with dignity.

(to be continued)