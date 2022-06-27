How to open a Caixa account without leaving home?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How much money does the Nubank account earn?

The citizen who wants to open an account at Caixa Econômica Federal does not need to leave the house to do so, just access the institution’s application. The procedure must be carried out on the official platform of the state-owned company with just a few clicks.

The institution offers several services that can be used virtually, such as credit cards and loans. However, to have access to these features, you must open an account following the steps indicated.

How to open a Caixa account through the app

Now anyone who wants to open a checking account can only do the procedure through the internet. However, to open a savings account, you need to go to one of the institution’s branches. However, to open an account you must:

Be of legal age;

No restrictions on the CPF;

Check income.

After fulfilling all the requirements, just download the Caixa app (available for Android and iOS) and carry out the operation. However, to open the account it is necessary to make a deposit in the amount of R$ 200.00 to open the account. Then you have to pay a fee of R$ 30.00 to start the procedure.

INSS salary in 2023: value is released and surprises

After carrying out the steps to open the account, it is necessary to log in to the application and inform the CPF number. Soon after, you must send a photo with the requested documentation and a selfie. Some personal data are also requested.

In the services tab, the user must choose the service and the expiration date. You will also have to indicate a nearby agency and click on “Send proposal”. To finish, you have to wait for the account opening update.

Caixa is one of the last to adhere to the procedure

Caixa is one of the last financial institutions to allow the opening of accounts via the internet. In this way, it recently launched the Caixa Opening Account application, where the user can open a checking account without having to leave the house.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com