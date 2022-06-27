how to send message on whatsapp without typing

The voice commands integrated in cell phones with the Android system and in the iPhone allow a series of functionalities. You can listen to the weather forecast, know how the traffic is and even send messages via WhatsApp. Just ask and the smartphone will respond.

Check out how to do it below. First of all, make sure the Google Assistant and Siri (iPhone) functions are activated.

android

open the app Google Assistant. You can also find this functionality within the Android settings. If it is turned off, you must turn it on at the bottom of the screen by tapping activate.

iPhone

Within the Settings, find the option Siri and Search If it is not enabled, activate the item Activate on Hear “Hey Siri”. The system will display some phrases on the screen for the cell phone to recognize your voice.

How to send messages on WhatsApp

android

Speak out loud”Okay, Google“. Then you can say a sentence like “Send message on WhatsApp to [diga o nome da pessoa, como está em sua agenda de contatos]”. Wait for the command confirmation on the screen and say the message you want to send. After a few seconds, Google Assistant will ask if you want to send or change the message first. If everything is correct, say “Submit” to confirm.

iPhone