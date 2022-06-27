How to set limits for Pix transactions?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Pix, launched in November 2020 by the Central Bank, is already the main money transfer and payment tool used in Brazil.

According to the Central Bank, until May this year, there were 128.7 million registered users. However, the number of active Pix keys as of May reached 454.5 million. This is because each person can have more than one active key.

There is no minimum limit for payments or transfers through Pix. Therefore, the user can carry out transactions from R$ 0.01. There is usually no upper limit either, however, financial institutions that make Pix available set maximum value limits to reduce fraud risks and also prevent actions such as money laundering and terrorist financing.

According to the C6 Bank/Ipec survey, which surveyed 2,000 people between the A and C classes with internet access, about 70% of Brazilians are aware that it is allowed to adjust the maximum limits of Pix values. However, almost half (47%) have not yet configured the new values ​​for their transfers.

“Ideally, people adjust the daily and nightly limits for PIX transactions to the lowest possible amount, according to their daily spending,” said José Luiz Santana, head of cybersecurity at C6 Bank, in a note to g1.

Also according to the survey:

36% have already set new values ​​for their PIX transfers;

6% made this adjustment for only one of the banks they use; and

12% responded that they do not remember.

How to change Pix limits?

The adjustment of the new limits for payments and transfers via Pix can be done directly in the bank’s application, by the customer.

According to the Central Bank, requests for reductions take immediate effect, while requests for increases only take effect after a period of 24 hours.

To change the Pix limit, just follow the instruction below:

Log in to your bank’s application;

Click on the “Pix” option;

Click on “My Limits”;

The app will show your current daily limit;

To change the values, click on the options “Manage my limits”;

Click on “Custom Pix Limits” or “Change my limits”;

Confirm the operation.

In some banks, the application will indicate that if the user needs to increase the limit, the confirmation must be made at Internet Banking or ATM.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com