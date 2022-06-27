How was the Brazilian show?

After having her suitcase lost and almost not finding it, Anitta took the stage on the last day of Rock in Lisbon. On stage, the 29-year-old singer from Rio presented the same scenario as Coachella, but brought a new setlist. The show brought different references to Brazil and funk.

In green, blue and yellow, representing the colors of the Brazilian flag, Anitta entered the stage mounted on the back of a motorcycle, alluding to the mototaxi. The scenography referred to the favelas and hills of Rio while the artist sang “Ondadifferent”, once again with the original vocals of Ludmilla and Snoop Dogg.

Afterwards, Anitta left Rio and landed in Salvador to show the Bahian pagodão with “Me Gusta” (song originally sung with Cardi B and Myke Towers).

From there, Anitta brought successful feats in Portuguese, such as Some Que Ele Vem Atrás, with Marília Mendonça, and Loka, with Simone and Simaria, “Terremoto”, with MC Levinho and “Dançarina (Remix), with Pedro Sampaio.

In a conversation with the press before the show, Anitta said that the selection of songs was designed especially for the Portuguese edition and had the help of friends and local fans through social networks.

Anitta, at different times, danced little steps of funk carioca on stage, in particular, but the moment most excited by those present was in the track “Movimento da sanfoninha”, when she does the little square.

“How does her raba have a life like that? I can’t,” said a surprised Portuguese woman in the audience.

Anitta made everything more intimate when she took her family to the stage and raised the Brazilian flag during the track “Rave de favela”. Rebecca, who sang on the Galp Music Valley stage, was also invited by Anitta and went up to sing “Combatchy” and “Favela arrived”, originally a partnership with Ludmilla.

In addition to funk, another musical genre presented was bossa nova. She sang part of “Garota de Ipanema”, by Antonio Carlos Jobim, Norman Gimbel and Vinicius De Moraes, which was used as a sample for “Girl From Rio”, track of the new CD, “Versions of Me”. “Gata”, *Que rabão” and “Envolver” were also not left out.

She left “Show das Poderosas” for the end, the singer’s first hit in Portugal. “That’s how we started here in Lisbon”, she said, moved.

Anitta’s day was the only one that sold out in the current edition and brought together 80 thousand people at Parque Bela Vista.

In addition to Portuguese and Brazilians residing in the country, fans of the singer left Brazil and traveled to the European country to see the carioca show in the gringa edition of the festival.