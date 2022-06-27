Huawei Nova Y90 debuts with 6.7″ screen, 40W charging and more – All in Technology

Raju Singh 11 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Huawei Nova Y90 debuts with 6.7″ screen, 40W charging and more – All in Technology 5 Views

Huawei has expanded its catalog of mid-range smartphones with the debut of the Huawei Nova Y90. It comes with a 6.7-inch touch panel with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 270 Hz sampling. In addition, it houses an 8MP front lens that serves for selfies and video calls.

On the back, the Nova Y90 has a triple camera setup. In practice, there is a 50MP main lens, a 2MP depth photo sensor and a 2MP macro camera. In connectivity, it supports 4G networks, Bluetooth 5.0 and includes a P2 input for headphones. Also, it has Android 12 with the EMUI 12 interface out of the box.

See too:

In hardware, the manufacturer added a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The rest of the features include a 5,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging and a side-mounted biometric reader.

Main specifications:

  • Screen: 6.7″ with resolution Full HD+, 90 Hz refresh rate and 270 Hz sampling
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Native Storage: 128GB
  • Back camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Frontal camera: 8MP
  • Drums: 5,000mAh with support for 40W fast charging
  • System: EMUI 12 based on Android 12
  • Security: Side-mounted fingerprint reader
  • Others: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS.

Huawei has not yet provided pricing and availability details for the Huawei Nova Y90.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Hideo Kojima was working on a game similar to The Boys

Famed director and game designer Hideo Kojima revealed that he was working on a game …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved