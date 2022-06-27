Huawei Nova Y90 debuts with 6.7″ screen, 40W charging and more – All in Technology

Huawei has expanded its catalog of mid-range smartphones with the debut of the Huawei Nova Y90. It comes with a 6.7-inch touch panel with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 270 Hz sampling. In addition, it houses an 8MP front lens that serves for selfies and video calls.

On the back, the Nova Y90 has a triple camera setup. In practice, there is a 50MP main lens, a 2MP depth photo sensor and a 2MP macro camera. In connectivity, it supports 4G networks, Bluetooth 5.0 and includes a P2 input for headphones. Also, it has Android 12 with the EMUI 12 interface out of the box.

In hardware, the manufacturer added a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The rest of the features include a 5,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging and a side-mounted biometric reader.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.7″ with resolution Full HD+, 90 Hz refresh rate and 270 Hz sampling

6.7″ with resolution Full HD+, 90 Hz refresh rate and 270 Hz sampling Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 RAM: 8GB

8GB Native Storage: 128GB

128GB Back camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Frontal camera: 8MP

8MP Drums: 5,000mAh with support for 40W fast charging

5,000mAh with support for 40W fast charging System: EMUI 12 based on Android 12

EMUI 12 based on Android 12 Security: Side-mounted fingerprint reader

Others: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS.

Huawei has not yet provided pricing and availability details for the Huawei Nova Y90.