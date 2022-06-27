Hurricane could form in northern South America this week

A hurricane could form this week in northern South America, in the southernmost part of the Caribbean, according to some model projections. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the United States estimates the probability of a tropical cyclone to form over the next few days from a tropical wave advancing across the North Atlantic and is designated Invest 94 at 70%.

If the projections are confirmed, and the system converts to a tropical storm or hurricane, the cyclone will be named Bonnie, the second to be named in the current hurricane season that began on June 1 and runs through November 30. . O first named system was Alexwhich formed in the first week of the month east of Florida, after having crossed the US state with extreme rain and flooding in the Miami area.

Meteorologist Jeff Masters, from Yale University, a specialist in tropical meteorology, highlights that conditions are “exceptionally favorable” for the formation of Bonnie in the southern part of the Caribbean in the coming days due to very high sea surface temperatures close to 28ºC, light wind shear (divergence) of 5 to 10 knots and a humid atmosphere with an average relative humidity level of 70%.

“June is unusually early to see a system like this in the so-called Major Development Region (MDR) for hurricanes, between the coast of Africa and Central America, including the Caribbean),” highlights Masters. This part of the North Atlantic, known as the MDR, is like the “cradle of hurricanes” of the North Atlantic.

The Yale meteorologist notes that normally in June the divergent wind pattern is very high and ocean temperatures are usually marginal, which does not favor the formation of hurricanes. Jeff Masters points out that this tropical wave travels a lot to the south, avoiding the dry air to the north and the dust from the Sahara that would thwart the formation of a tropical cyclone. He also points out that there is very little diverging wind in its path, which creates the favorable environment for the formation of a tropical cyclone.

Model data indicate that Bonnie could form over the Atlantic just north of the Brazilian state of Amapá, French Guiana and Suriname, moving westward. Arriving off the coast of Venezuela and Colombia midweek, between Wednesday and Thursday, the system could be a strong tropical storm or even a hurricane. Afterwards, the system would head like a hurricane towards Central America.

In 172 years of NOAA records, only four tropical storms were identified in the Main Formation Zone (MDR) during June: an unnamed storm from 1933, Ana (1979), Bret (2017), and Elsa (2021). Ana and Bret arrived in the Antilles as tropical storms and dissipated soon after.

Elsa strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it crossed the Windward Islands (becoming the first hurricane to hit Barbados at any time of year since Janet in 1955). It crossed the Caribbean and hit Cuba and Florida as a tropical storm, causing an estimated $1 billion in damage over its extended trajectory.

The 1933 system was the strongest of this small group, hitting Trinidad and northeast Venezuela as a Category 1 hurricane on July 2 and hitting the west coast of Cuba and northeast Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane.