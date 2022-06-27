“I had to drop a bomb”

Sports

Felipe Neto went to watch Botafogo’s game against Fluminense this Sunday (26), at the Nilton Santos stadium, located in Rio de Janeiro, in a game valid for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. A security guard learned that the youtuber was following the game in one of the cabins and carried out the threat.

The boy talked to the driver of the digital influencer and asked whose cabin it was. Upon discovering that it was Neto, the man then carried out the threat. “I had to put a bomb there to explode and there would be nothing left,” he said.

Felipe was very worried and took a stand on the matter, promising to go to court. “We are going to represent this man, but this is the summary of my life for the last 4 years,” he vented.

“At any moment something can happen to me. If that happens, I just ask that you remember who the people were responsible for fueling this hatred against me,” she added.

“I don’t know how I’m going to feel safe in the stadium again after this. I no longer feel safe anywhere outside of my home,” she concluded.

Botafoguense, Felipe Neto is one of the main supporters of “Estrela Solitário”. In today’s game, the alvinegro team lost 1-0 to Fluminense.

