“I have control over what I say and do”; Paulo André breaks the silence and clarifies controversy involving Arthur Aguiar

the friendship between Paulo Andre and Arthur Aguiar, which started at BBB 22, seems to have really not extended beyond the reality of TV Globo. After the program ends, the ex-brothers name ended up involved in several delicate situationsas in the last controversy that occurred this weekend.

While the athlete participated in a show by the group “Cone Crew Directorship”, one of the rappers made a rhyme mocking Arthur Aguiar’s victory in the program. In the excerpt, the artist says that PA “won the ‘BBB’ and f*ck Arthur“. The video quickly went down on social media and netizens criticized PA for allegedly vibrating with the song.

Disturbed by the repercussion of the case, he used his social media to clarify what happened, stating that he cannot control what others say. “I have no control over attitude and what other people do and say, I only have control over myself! I have never belittled anyone’s victory. I’m an athlete and if there’s one thing I’ve really learned, it’s not to belittle anyone whatever it is, let alone someone else’s victory “, said through Stories. Then, the former BBB asked them not to play “hate” on his family: “feel free to attack me and say what you want about ME, but leave my family alone!”

To finalize the matter, PA clarified what happened and said that he talked to the rapper about the snippet: “The video that is playing, it seems that some people are confusing me with the guy in the front celebrating or maybe with the guy on the left, wearing a coat. I’m the guy at the bottom. And the moment the rapper does the rhyme and I look at my side and I say, ‘It’s going to be bad. The bill will fall on me’ and that’s what is happening. But I have no power and much less control over what people say and do. I have control over what I say and do.” concluded.