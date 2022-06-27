I need to explain myself to you and ask forgiveness to Klara Castanho

A little over a month ago, I was approached by a professional from a private hospital. She insisted that she needed to speak with me to report an unusual case that had occurred a few hours ago in that nursing home.

The girl, on condition of anonymity, told me that, for the first time, the birth of a child could not be registered at the maternity ward. No birth data could be included in the system.

I was surprised to learn that the woman who gave birth to that child was Klara Castanho. Until that moment, I had no idea of ​​the context of violence involving pregnancy. My contact with Klara was not close, but a few months ago, her mother sent me a loving message on Instagram and I thought that I should, through this contact, send a message to her in order to understand what was happening.

At that point, I didn’t have all the facts. I didn’t know she had been raped. Klara answered me a few hours later. We got to talk on the phone.

In the conversation, Klara told me about the violence she was a victim of. And her decision to give the child up for adoption. She asked me not to write about it. And I promptly pledged to her not to expose the story publicly.

Klara’s story was so impactful, that story was so disturbing, that, in a thoughtless act, I offered to adopt the child. And since that moment, this story has not left my head. I confided this to two close people.

More than a month has passed. I remained without writing about the story. But since May, I have been surprised by videos and posts in which influencers have reported the case or part of it. I avoided, as I had committed myself, to reveal the identity of the actress, even having been provoked to speak about the case.

The post I made reporting the birth of the child and adoption came after the letter Klara wrote about everything she had been through. She was cowardly exposed. I am aware of this.

I was wrong to publish any line in this regard. Even though the revelation of the story didn’t come from me, even though Klara wrote a public letter narrating the pain she felt with all this violence and I only wrote about it after her letter was published.

Even if I knew everything from the beginning, I shouldn’t have written a single line about this story or made any comments about something I have no right to say. Despite my proximity to the fact, I recognize that I have no idea of ​​this woman’s pain. And for that, I sincerely ask Klara’s forgiveness.