Whether on TV or social media, Flavia Alessandra It’s always a real hit! Last Saturday (25), for example, The 48-year-old actress posted a half-naked photo and caused an uproar among his fans, friends and admirers. in the caption, she even dedicated a daring poem to her husband, Otaviano Costa.

In the image, the famous appears topless in front of the mirrorusing only a towel around your waist and covering your breasts strategically.

Advertising Could not load ad

“For you I take my clothes off”, highlighted Flávia Alessandra

In the caption of the publication, the actress wrote a daring poem by Wanderer Delkarlton and tagged the husband in the photo. “I take my clothes off for you. I show you my flaws. I tell you my secrets. And I reveal my body little by littlestarted the text.

“To you I give myself whole. As a true lover and woman. For you I show my being. I open the door of my soul. Decipher my stories. And with all calm I surrender to you…”, finished.

In the comments of the post, in addition to receiving many compliments and loving messages from her followers, Flávia Alessandra was still surprised by a statement from Otaviano Costa: “I love you in the most naked way possible…”wrote the presenter, adding a heart emoji.

SEE MORE: full, Flavia Alessandra pops up naked in bathtub: “Paradise”