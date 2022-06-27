‘I want to get home alive’

Mexican boxer Alma Ibarra drew attention in the sports world after begging her corner to stop fighting American Jessica McCaskill last Saturday (25th) at Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas, in the third round of a match that was worth the world title in the welterweight category. Watch the video below:

“No… no… I just want to live at home”, shouts Alma Ibarra to her trainer, refusing to fight again.

McCaskill showed throughout the fight why she was the champion.

He was much superior to Ibarra and had dominated the three rounds of the fight until the moment of giving up.

The American’s last defeat took place in 2017, against Irish Katie Taylor. Since then, she’s had seven fights and won them all.

Alma Ibarra was going to represent Mexico at the Tokyo Olympics, but was the victim of a kidnapping and did not compete in the competition.

According to the Mexican press at the time, the athlete was taken from her hotel in Veracruz, along with her coach Carlos Medellín — the kidnappers approached them saying they were taking them for security reasons.

A few days later, the police went to the captivity they were being held and discovered that the criminals had already obtained a sum of money from the boxer’s family.