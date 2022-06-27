Ibovespa future follows stock exchanges abroad and operates at moderate highs

The Ibovespa future operates on the rise in the first trades this Monday (27) and follows the trend of the pre-market in New York, which also operates in the blue. The last week of the month also starts positive for stock markets in Europe and Asia, where Covid-19 restrictions were even more relaxed. The agenda of international indicators is empty and, around here, the investor’s attention is mainly focused on Brasília and the corporate news.

The government’s maneuver to reduce the impact of high fuel prices on inflation, through an aid package via the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), increased market fears about fiscal risks. The Ibovespa had its lowest score in almost two years and, until last Friday’s trading session (24), the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange accumulated a monthly drop of more than 11%.

According to Agência Senado, the rapporteur of PEC 16, senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), should deliver his report on Monday afternoon (27). According to him, the text should include, in the constitution, an increase of R$ 200 in the value of Auxílio Brasil, a readjustment of the gas allowance of around R$ 70.00 and the creation of the “truck voucher”, which will be R$ R$ 1,000, for R$ 680 thousand drivers. All initiatives will be valid until the end of 2022.

Even today, the Petrobras board (PETR4) will discuss the appointment of Caio Paes de Andrade for one of the collegiate vacancies and for the presidency of the state-owned company. The meeting was confirmed after the company’s Eligibility Committee concluded that Andrade has the legal requirements to occupy the position.

At 9:24 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures for August was up 0.42%, at 100,930 points.

The commercial dollar retreated 0.13% to R$5.245 in purchases and R$5.246 in sales. The dollar futures for July had a slight increase of 0.03%%, at R$ 5.255.

Futures interest rates opened with a downward trend: DIF23, stable, at 13.64%; DIF25, -0.01 pp, at 12.49%; DIF27, -0.01 pp, at 12.42%; and DIF29, -0.03 pp, at 12.54%.

New York futures trade higher, following on from last week’s gains. Despite this, US stock markets are expected to have their worst first half in decades.

Investors continue to assess whether stocks have bottomed or are briefly recovering from oversold conditions. Stocks could continue to rally in the short term this week as investors rebalance their holdings towards the end of the quarter.

The week begins with the numbers of durable goods orders, an indicator of the activity of manufacturing companies. Also today, the Dallas Fed’s industrial activity index comes out, with business conditions and activity in the Texas industrial sector.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.25%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 0.35% and 0.42%, respectively.

In Europe, investors should follow updates from the summit of leaders of the Group of Seven. US President Joe Biden joined the leaders of the world’s richest democracies, including Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Japan, for the three-day summit that began on Sunday, in which Ukraine and the global economy are high on the agenda.

As G-7 leaders gathered in Germany, the Ukrainian capital Kiev was hit again by Russian missile attacks, several months after Russian forces withdrew from the city to focus on eastern Ukraine, where they made significant progress. in the last few weeks.

The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.46%.

Asian markets closed with gains. With no new cases of covid in Shanghai, China extended the relaxation of restrictions on Sunday, which is good news, amid a scenario of great concern about the global economy.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and specialist in day trader by Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“After the weak break of the 100,000 point support, we are waiting for the continuation of the bearish move or a bullish reaction to get back to work in the previous widening region. Last week, as much as it closed negative, it still didn’t show displacement and continuity in candles to confirm bearish strength. It follows in a movement that is still stretched from the fall and without signs of buying force. If the decline continues, the next strong support is at 94,000 points.”

Dollar

“Tested the strong resistance of R$5,300, but it hasn’t broken out yet. Buyer movement was strong and it is a little stretched, so a correction would be interesting. In the event of a concrete break of R$5,300, it returns to the previous lateralization range and the next resistance point is at R$5,500.”

