In a bikini, Marina Ruy Barbosa poses beautifully in the Maldives

Marina Ruy Barbosa didn’t skimp on beauty, style and sensuality by sharing new photos on his Instagram this weekend. The actress is enjoying sunny days in a paradisiacal scenery in the Maldives Islands and has published the travel logs in its feed.

To enjoy the ride, she chose a super stylish yellow bikini that further highlighted her natural curves and fit body. In one of the images, Marina posed sitting in front of the sea and left her butt in evidence. In other photos, the famous appears standing, highlighting her slender silhouette.

The 26-year-old actress also shared photos bathing in the sea. In the records, she appears all smiling and with her hair in the wind. on the social network, in addition to receiving the affection of fans and admirers, Marina Ruy Barbosa was also praised by famous friends.

“The most more”said Cleo. “When God blesses you with a cradle thigh posterior hahahaha”joked Luma Costa. “Perfect and flawless”added the friend. “Amazing”, declared another follower. “Beautiful photos! Enjoy a lot!”, said another netizen.

Marina Ruy Barbosa (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

