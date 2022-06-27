In a letter, Klara Castanho says she was raped not only by the man who raped her, but also by the people’s judgment | Fantastic

‘My story to become public was not my wish’: read Klara Castanho’s account

For experts, medical and hospital care reported by Klara Castanho was unethical and unprofessional

“This is the most difficult story of my life. I thought I would take this pain and this weight with me alone,” Klara declared in the letter.

It all started with a post by the journalist Matheus Baldi on May 24, saying that Klara had given birth to a child. At the request of the actress herself, this post was deleted, but the news spread. Last Thursday (23rd), the presenter Antonia Fontenelle further incited the comments against Klara on the internet.

Without citing the name of the actress, she said in a live, in a very aggressive tone, that a 21-year-old actress would have gotten pregnant and given the baby up for adoption. And after this, Klara spoke out for the first time on the subject, through an open letter on her social network.

“I’ve been raped. Remembering that episode brings a feeling of death because something died in me”, declares Klara.

Klara says that she continued menstruating normally and that she had not gained weight. And that when she told the doctor that she had been raped, she felt violated and guilty all over again.

“This professional forced me to listen to the child’s heart, said that 50% of the DNA was mine and that I would be forced to love her…”, says Klara in the letter.

The lawyer Fayda Belo explains that even if Klara hadn’t been raped, she could legally give the child up for adoption.

“Every woman, even if she is not a victim of rape, who wants not to have a baby, she has that right. The law gives her that right. Including the right to give birth in a secret way”, explains the lawyer.

Klara also says in the letter that on the day the baby was born, she was approached and threatened by a nurse in the operating room with the following words: “Imagine if such a columnist discovers this story”. And when Klara returned to her room, there were already messages from the columnist with all the information.

After the release of Klara’s letter, columnist Léo dias, from the website Metrópoles, published a text detailing the case. The lawyer Fayda Belo says so much Léo Dias and Antônia Fontenelle can respond for defamation.

This Sunday (26), Léo Dias published an apology to the actress. He says he shouldn’t have written a single line about this story or made any comment about something he doesn’t have the right to say. In a post, Lilian Tahan, editorial director of metropolisessays “The site unacceptably exposed the data of a woman victim of brutal violence and that the story was taken off the air”. In the networks, the revelation of this story caused indignation against Léo Dias and against Antônia Fontenelle.

The Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo and the Federal Nursing Council are investigating the complaint. Hospital Brasil sympathized.

O Fantastic searched klara brown, but she chose not to give an interview. In a message, Klara said that everything is very recent and very difficult. Everything she could say is in the letter.

