In a note about voting, Barroso claims to have told the “pure truth”

The former president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Luís Roberto Barroso, reaffirmed in a note this Sunday (June 26) that PEC 135/2019, which would make the printed vote mandatory , also established the public count and manual of votes. Read the full text (33KB) of Luís Roberto Barroso’s note (read also at the end of this text).

PEC 135/2019 was rejected by the Chamber on August 10, 2021, in a defeat for Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Deputies allied to the president voted in favor of the proposal, but not enough to approve it.

The minister’s note was published after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized, through Whatsapp groups, Barroso’s statements made on Saturday (June 25) at the Forum Brazil UK, in the United Kingdom, about the public count. and voting manual. According to the chief executive, the minister has “honesty deficit” and “spreading fake news”.

At the event, Barroso said that, in his management at the head of the TSE, he had to deal with the pandemic, offer resistance to attacks against democracy and prevent “that abominable setback that would be the return of the printed vote with manual public counting, which has always been the path of fraud in Brazil”.

Bolsonaro stated through the app, whose messages Power 360 had access, that the minister “mind about what was tried to be approved in 2021: the printed vote next to the electronic ballot box, when he met with party leaders and the printed vote was defeated. This is called INTERFERENCE”. At the end of the message, Bolsonaro wrote “SEND TO THE MAXIMUM”.

In the note, the minister said that “It was along these lines that the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution was put to a vote in the special committee of the Chamber of Deputies” and that, despite being questioned by the President of the Republic, “the truth, however, shines by itself”.

Barroso also said that the final text presented by the rapporteur of PEC 135/2019, Filipe Barros (PL-PR, at the time in the PSL), “amends the Federal Constitution in order to ensure the voter’s right to verify the integrity of their own vote by visually checking the printed record, as well as aiming to ensure that the results of the elections are determined through public and manual counting. of votes”.

PEC OF THE PRINTED VOTE

The discussion of the PEC of the printed vote in the Chamber had 2 politically more significant moments.

First, the committee on the merits of the proposal rejected the report by Bolsonar deputy Filipe Barros.

The text determined manual count of printed votesin the following form (which would represent a setback in relation to the current system):

“The counting of votes will be carried out exclusively manually, through the counting of each of the printed vote records, in a public count in the polling stations, with the presence of voters and party inspectors.”

This proposal by Filipe Barros was still rejected by the special commission that analyzed the proposed constitutional amendment.

The 2nd part of the process was when the text went to the plenary. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided to take the issue to a vote of the group of deputies because even with the result in the collegiate there was still pressure on the matter.

The proposal analyzed in the plenary was the original, by deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF, then in the PSL). This version did not mention manual counting. It just said:

“In the process of voting and counting of elections, plebiscites and referendums, regardless of the means used to register the vote, it is mandatory to issue physical ballots, which can be conferred by the voter, to be deposited, automatically and without manual contact, in impenetrable urns, for audit purposes.”

In this text, as noted, the electronic voting system would be maintained, but there would be a printed vote of proof that would be deposited in a container in the digital ballot box itself.

The plenary rejected Bia Kicis’s proposal and the proposal went to the archive. The session was on August 10, 2021. Read the full text:

• proposal by Bia Kicis (328 KB);

• report by Filipe Barros (296 KB).

Both the text by Filipe Barros and that of Bia Kicis had the support of the Bolsonarist group in the Chamber.

Sought to comment on the speeches of the minister and President Jair Bolsonaro, the congresswoman said she will not manifest.

NOTE FROM ROBERTO BARROSO

Here is the full text of Minister Roberto Barroso’s note:

“Note from the Cabinet of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso

“The minister’s statement, that he defended public and manual counting of printed votes, was questioned. The facts, however, show that this was exactly what was voted on by the Chamber of Deputies.

“Minister Luís Roberto Barroso said yesterday, at an event at the University of Oxford (England), that, when he presided over the Superior Electoral Court, he had to spend time and energy debating the return of the printed vote “with manual public counting”. It was along these lines that the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution was put to a vote in the special committee of the Chamber of Deputies. His statement was the subject of some questions. The truth, however, shines by itself. So just remember the facts:

“The final text presented by the rapporteur of PEC 135/2019, which provided for the printed vote, expressly stated: “Amends the Federal Constitution in order to ensure the right of voters to verify the integrity of their own vote through the visual verification of registration printed matter, as well as aiming to ensure that the results of the elections are determined by means of public and manual counting of votes”. The text by deputy Felipe Barros, of August 4, 2021, can be read here.

“They voted in favor of this text – which ended up being rejected –, supporters of the President of the Republic, according to a vote released by the Chamber.

“In the same vein, in several public demonstrations, the President of the Republic himself defended the “public counting of votes”, as confirmed in this link (from 8:40 to 10:22) and in this tweet: ‘Congratulations to the Brazilian people. – Democratic elections only with public counting of votes’.

“Therefore, what Minister Luís Roberto Barroso said corresponds to the exact reality of the facts, to the pure truth. As the minister has stated, the printed vote, at the right time rejected by the Chamber of Deputies, could bring back the path of electoral fraud. This is the position of the minister, who respects different opinions.

“A lie repeated many times will never set you free.

“Brasilia, June 26, 2022”.