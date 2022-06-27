In Portugal, Anitta calls for attention to the Amazon and says that the region has become a ‘great no man’s land’ (video)

“It’s something that needs attention and whoever exposes himself to speak ends up dead, ends up with the tortured family, ends up being ‘shut up’ somehow”, said the singer.

247 – Singer Anitta denounced this Sunday (26), in Portugal, the disregard of the authorities with the Amazon. During a press conference before performing at Rock in Rio Lisboa, the singer said that the largest rainforest in the world would need more attention. “A big mess, everything happens there and nobody sees anything,” she said.

“Whoever exposes himself to speak ends up dead, ends up with the tortured family, somehow having to shut up. And if it comes to kill me, it’s going to have to put up with the haunting that I’m going to become later,” he said.

The comment comes ten days after the bodies of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips were found in the Vale do Javari region of Amazonas.

