In Portugal, Anitta calls for attention to the Amazon and says that the region has become a ‘great no man’s land’ (video)

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 7 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on In Portugal, Anitta calls for attention to the Amazon and says that the region has become a ‘great no man’s land’ (video) 6 Views

“It’s something that needs attention and whoever exposes himself to speak ends up dead, ends up with the tortured family, ends up being ‘shut up’ somehow”, said the singer.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Singer Tarik Lima and girlfriend die after collision between motorcycle and car, on BR-101, in João Pessoa

Singer Tarik Lima and his partner, Gabrielle Oliveira, were on a motorcycle heading towards Campina …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved