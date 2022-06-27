Influencer talks symptoms after monkeypox diagnosis

Influencer Doug Mello revealed on his Instagram that he was diagnosed with monkeypox, a communicable disease with 17 confirmed cases so far in Brazil.

The young man, who lives in São Paulo, said he has not left Brazil and that, as far as he knows, he has not had contact with anyone who has traveled abroad. “I was on vacation, but right here in São Paulo, I went to an electronic party and got it! Be careful, people, there’s no time or right place to get this! You can be anywhere, not just at a party… take care! Nobody deserves to go through that!”, he warned.

Credit: Playback/Instagram/mellodougInfluencer Doug Mello talks about the symptoms of monkeypox

Pain and diagnosis

Doug Mello said that he is on the tenth day of the disease and that now the blisters on his body have started to dry. Before that, however, he says he felt a lot of pain.

“Too much pain in the body! Mainly on the back. My fever didn’t go away! There was one night when I changed my clothes about five times because my clothes were soaked with sweat and I was freezing under the blanket!”.

The influencer confessed to being in shock when he learned of the disease. “The day I found out I was in shock, crazy thinking about a lot of things! Mainly in how to talk to my family who are from the countryside, without scaring them”.

Answering questions from followers, Doug explained how the test that confirms monkeypox is done.

“They take a piece of tissue from the skin! With a scalpel. They picked it up in two different places on my body! Quite painful to perform, I confess, but necessary. My doctor who said to do it after examining me! He found the ‘blisters’ strange, but the reports of fever and body pain and decided to request an exam,” he said.

Credit: Playback/Instagram/mellodougDoug Mello showed that the bubbles are already drying

He also confessed to having been the target of attacks on the internet after revealing the disease.

“One thing I’m filtering well is the IGNORANT comments from people who come to attack me without knowing, without reading, without being informed! This is very sad but I’m letting it go because the love I’m receiving is also so much bigger than all that. Many messages from you saying you are praying for me! I am very, very grateful for every prayer that is said,” he said.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Basically, monkeypox is spread when someone has close contact with an infected person.

The virus has a few known ports of entry; they are: lesions on the skin, eyes, nose and mouth.

Therefore, transmission can occur from direct contact with the blisters on the skin, characteristics of the disease, through the coughing or sneezing of infected people and also through contact with bedding with contaminated fluids.

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphotoMonkeypox can be transmitted by contact with skin lesions caused by the disease or by contaminated materials.

Symptoms of Monkey Smallpox

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the symptoms of monkeypox are similar but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. They often include fever, chills, a rash, as well as swollen lymph nodes.

The rash associated with monkeypox can be confused with other diseases, such as secondary syphilis, herpes, and varicella-zoster.

The incubation period (time from infection to symptoms) of monkeypox is usually 7 to 14 days, but can range from 5 to 21 days.