Influenza vaccination is extended to public of any age in ES

Photo: Blog Right to Law





The expansion of influenza vaccination to the general population is already valid throughout Espírito Santo, referring to the 24th National Influenza Vaccination Campaign.

Before, the immunizer was only available to priority groups defined by the Ministry of Health. Now, the doses can be applied to all those older than six months. The expansion was announced by the federal agency, last Friday (24).

Currently, 58% of the priority groups with a goal recommended by the Ministry of 90% vaccination coverage received the dose against Influenza, according to data from the Health Department (Sesa), available in the Vaccination and Confia Panel.

The following are part of the vaccine target groups: children from six months to under 5 years old; pregnant women, puerperal women, the elderly, health workers, teachers; and indigenous peoples.

The undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Luiz Carlos Reblin, points out, however, that the objective is also to expand the vaccination coverage of these groups with goals, in addition to being able to guarantee an ideal coverage for the entire population.

“The Campaign in Espírito Santo continues until the end of July or while there are doses available. Just over half of the priority groups have already been vaccinated, and we want to expand until we reach the target of 90%. On the other hand, with expansion to the entire population, we also have the opportunity to provide more protection to everyone, especially in this seasonal period of respiratory diseases. So, look for the nearest health service and get your flu shot”, emphasized Reblin.

Immunization of the general population will be done with doses remaining from the vaccination campaign aimed at the target audience, which began in April this year.

Regarding the stock, the Department of Health (Sesa) reported that the doses are offered during the current campaign, however, will ask the Ministry of Health if there is the possibility of sending more doses to the State, in order to contemplate more capixabas.

Influenza vaccination coverage

Until this Monday (27), the vaccination coverage of priority groups with a recommended target of 90% is: 62% for the elderly; 83% for health workers; 30% for pregnant women; 25% for postpartum women; 72% for children aged 6 months to under 5 years; 36% for teachers; and 21% for the Indigenous population.