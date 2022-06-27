Influenza vaccination is extended to the entire population of Espírito Santo

Influenza vaccination is now available for the entire population of Espírito Santo over six months of age. The expansion was announced by the Ministry of Health, last Friday (24). Before, the immunizer was available only to priority groups defined by the federal agency.

According to data from the Department of Health (Sesa), 58% of priority groups received the dose against Influenza. The following are part of the vaccine target groups: children from six months to under 5 years old; pregnant women, puerperal women, the elderly, health workers, teachers; and indigenous peoples.

The undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Luiz Carlos Reblin, points out that the objective remains to expand the vaccination coverage of these groups, in addition to being able to guarantee an ideal coverage for the entire population.

“The Campaign in Espírito Santo continues until the end of July or while there are doses available. Just over half of the priority groups have already been vaccinated, and we want to expand until we reach the target of 90%. On the other hand, with expansion to the entire population, we also have the opportunity to provide more protection to everyone, especially in this seasonal period of respiratory diseases. So, look for the nearest health service and get your flu shot”, emphasized Reblin.

Immunization of the general population will be done with doses remaining from the vaccination campaign aimed at the target audience, which began in April this year. Regarding the stock, the Department of Health (Sesa) informs that the doses are offered during the current campaign, however, will ask the Ministry of Health if there is the possibility of sending more doses to the State, in order to contemplate more capixabas.

Influenza vaccination coverage



Until this Monday (27), the vaccination coverage of priority groups with a recommended target of 90% is: 62% for the elderly; 83% for health workers; 30% for pregnant women; 25% for postpartum women; 72% for children aged 6 months to under 5 years; 36% for teachers; and 21% for the Indigenous population.

The data are available on the Vacina e Confia Panel https://vacinaeconfia.es.gov.br/cidadao/







