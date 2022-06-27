Influenza vaccination is extended to the entire population of Mogi das Cruzes

As of this Monday (27), Mogi das Cruzes makes the flu vaccine available to the entire population aged 6 months and older. The immunizing agent is applied from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm, in all Health Centers and units of the Family Health Strategy in the city.

The Influenza Vaccination Campaign officially ended last Friday (24) for target audiences. “Nevertheless, the immunization of these people remains extremely important to prevent complications from the disease and can be done while there is a stock of doses”, said nurse Lilian Peres Mendes, head of Epidemiological Surveillance.

The City Hall of Mogi das Cruzes said that the immunization service in Pro-Hiper ends next Thursday (30). There will be no more flu vaccinations and no more on-demand calls. Until Thursday, only doses against Covid-19 will be offered on site for patients scheduled by Click Vaccine.

Covid-19

The vaccine against Covid-19 continues to be applied without prior appointment, only for elderly people aged 60 years or older (1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th dose), pregnant and postpartum women (1st, 2nd or 3rd dose).

For the rest of the population, the Municipal Health Department is regularly opening new vacancies for scheduling vaccination against Covid-19 according to the availability of doses and operational capacity of teams and units.

4th dose (2nd booster) for people 50 to 59 years old (4 months after the last dose)

4th dose (2nd booster) for healthcare workers (4 months after last dose)

3rd dose (1st booster) for adults 18+ (4 months after 2nd dose)

3rd dose (1st booster) for 12-17 year olds (4 months after 2nd dose)

1st dose for adolescents (12 to 17 years) and adults (18+) not yet vaccinated

1st and 2nd dose for children aged 5 to 11 years (2nd dose of pediatric Pfizer 8 weeks after 1st dose; 2nd dose of Coronavac 28 days after 1st dose)

More information can be obtained from the SIS 160 contact.

