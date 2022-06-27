Influenza vaccination is released to the general population from today – Capital

Young man is vaccinated against the flu in Campo Grande. (Photo: Kísie Ainoã)

Vaccination against influenza, the virus that causes the flu, is open in Campo Grande from this Monday (27) for all people from six months of age.

According to the SES (State Department of Health), the state records 92 deaths from this disease this year. Of these, 76 were patients from the Capital. Next, the municipalities with the most victims were Ponta Porã (24), Dourados (20) and Corumbá (15).

According to Sesau (Municipal Health Department), the flu vaccine will be available at the 72 health units, between 7:30 am and 10:45 am, in the morning, and from 1:00 pm to 4:45 pm, in the afternoon.

The dose available in the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) protects against three of the main circulating viruses, H1N1, H2N3 and influenza B.

As anticipated by Campo Grande Newsthe national flu and measles vaccination campaign ends – whose application in priority groups ended on Friday – would be expanded today, in Campo Grande, due to the low coverage.

SES also reported that each municipality is responsible for its strategy. The Ministry of Health had already allowed the release since Saturday (25), while stocks last.

According to data from the federal government, 1,068,980 doses of flu vaccine were distributed in Mato Grosso do Sul, of which 485,692 were applied. The estimated target audience is 1,048,221 people – that is, vaccination coverage was less than half.

Children, health workers, pregnant women, puerperal women, indigenous people, the elderly and teachers are included. In relation to the Capital, there are an estimated 295,280 people and 109,827 immunizations were applied – about 37.2%.

In a publication on the government’s official news website, the state secretary of Health, Flávio Britto, stated that the rate of vaccination against influenza is expected to be 90%. “We need the population to be vaccinated, mainly, that the elderly seek health units to be immunized.”