Influenza vaccination will be open to the general public from this Monday (27)

As of this Monday (27), anyone over six months of age can be vaccinated against the flu in Salvador. The city hall announced, this Sunday (26), that the Influenza Vaccination Campaign will be available to this public from 8 am this Monday.

People can be vaccinated from Monday to Friday (except holidays), from 8 am to 4 pm, in all 156 immunization rooms in the municipal network in Salvador. According to the municipal administration, the opening of the strategy to the general public takes place after the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, due to the low adherence to the vaccination campaign registered throughout the country.

The measure will continue as long as there are stocks of the immunizer in the city. To vaccinate, it is necessary to bring the vaccination card or SUS Card and photo document.

“The lower the vaccination coverage rate, the greater the risks of viral circulation in the city. We are noticing an increase in the incidence of flu syndromes, especially in children, something that was already expected for this period, but that could be minimized if we obtained greater adherence to the flu campaign”, says the coordinator of Immunization of the Municipal Health Department. (SMS), Doiane Lemos.