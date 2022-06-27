Influenza vaccination will be open to the general public on Monday in Salvador; see list of posts | Bahia

The flu vaccination campaign will be available to all people over six months of age in Salvador starting this Monday (27).
- Salvador resumes vaccination against Covid-19 on Monday; see times and locations
People can seek the service from Monday to Friday (except holidays), from 8 am to 4 pm, in all 156 immunization rooms in the municipal network of the capital of Bahia.
The opening of the strategy to the general public takes place after a recommendation from the Ministry of Health, resulting from the low adherence to the vaccination campaign registered throughout the country.
The measure is valid while the immunobiological stocks last in the Bahian capital. To vaccinate, it is necessary to bring the vaccination card or SUS Card and photo document.
“We are noticing an increase in the incidence of flu syndromes, especially in children, something that was already expected for this period, but that could be minimized if we had greater adherence to the flu campaign”, warned the coordinator of Immunization of the Municipal Secretary of the Ministry of Health. Health (SMS), Doiane Lemos.
Check the list of posts:
Influenza vaccination will be open to the general public on Monday in Salvador – Photo: Reproduction/Redes Sociais
Influenza vaccination will be open to the general public on Monday in Salvador – Photo: Reproduction/Redes Sociais
Influenza vaccination will be open to the general public on Monday in Salvador – Photo: Reproduction/Redes Sociais
See more state news at g1 Bahia.