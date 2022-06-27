Influenza vaccine will be available to the entire population this Monday

SES expects to increase vaccination coverage throughout the DF population at the beginning of winter, when the number of cases increases


Anyone who wants to be vaccinated against influenza can receive the immunizer from this Monday (27/6). Now, the doses will be made available to the entire population. The Health Department (SES) has a stock of more than 500,000 doses, applied in 111 basic health units (UBSs) in the Federal District.

The complete list of health units that will be applying the immunizer can be seen at this link.

According to the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero, it is important that people look for vaccination points and receive this vaccine, because at the end of last year there was an outbreak of influenza throughout the country. “This year’s vaccine already provides protection against the virus that circulated in 2021”, he communicated.

The National Influenza Vaccination Campaign started on April 4, restricted to priority groups, such as the elderly, teachers and children aged between six months and five years. The goal, however, of vaccinating at least 90% of the 1,086,547 people in these groups, was not achieved.

Now, the expectation of the SES is to increase vaccination coverage throughout the population of the DF at the beginning of winter, period of increase in the number of cases. The vaccination campaign will continue until the end of the stock of immunizers.

