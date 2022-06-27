Is cooking oil expensive? See how to replace







Photo: coffeekai / iStock

According to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), under the command of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, the price of soybean oil rose 20.37% accumulated since the beginning of the year. In the last 12 months, the increase was 31.53%. These numbers have been scaring the consumer, who already pays more than R$10 in some markets for the product, which is basic and essential for everyday life.

With this significant increase, the Brazilian, who always finds a way, is already finding ways to replace cooking oil with other cheaper or more cost-effective products.

Check the list of options:

Lard

This is one of the most talked about items when it comes to replacing soybean oil. The product is cheaper and, according to research carried out by Faculdade União das Américas, in Paraná, it is also much more beneficial for the human organism.

Yogurt

Many cake recipes have soybean oil as one of their ingredients, in these cases, you can replace it with yogurt, which can make your dish cheaper and healthier.

Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Canola, Peanut, Avocado)

There is a wide range of vegetable oils that can replace cooking oil, some of them may be more expensive or cheaper depending on the region, market or even the time of year (on promotion dates), so it’s worth staying tuned and checking which one has best value for money for you.

Olive oil

Although some oils are much more expensive than cooking oil, it is also possible to find cheaper and quality options, which can help you when frying some food such as eggs, steak, etc. In addition, this is also considered a much healthier option than oil.

Butter

Just like olive oil, butter can also replace oil when frying some food. The great benefit of butter is that it is one of the kitchen items we always have in the fridge, so when you are in a pinch it can save you.