After all, is the benefit guaranteed by the CLT? Check out!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Deputies articulate the creation of the 14th salary of the INSS

Many workers choose or need to go to the workplace using their own vehicle. To help with expenses, some companies provide fuel vouchers. The benefit, however, is not guaranteed by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT).

Is fuel voucher provided for in the CLT?

The CLT determines that only a transport voucher is mandatory for workers. If the employee decides to forgo this benefit, he can use the fuel voucher. But, this situation will only occur through an agreement between the employer and the employee.

In addition, the worker who does not want the transport voucher must make explicit the legal reasons, in order to obtain payment for his fuel.

The fuel voucher can be offered through a prepaid card or cash advance. In these cases, a simulation of expenses is made, according to the mileage driven. The payment of the aid must always be made before the displacements.

There is also the possibility of reimbursement of expenses, but this usually only happens on sporadic occasions. For example: the employee uses his car for a visit of interest to the company.

Both the fuel voucher and reimbursement are not part of the monthly salary when the company is only paying an expense for which it is responsible.

Articles 457 and 458 of the CLT help to better understand the points related to the benefit and reimbursement of the fuel voucher to the worker.

After a tense period, Bitcoin finally starts to rise

The fuel voucher, when implemented, brings some advantages to workers, such as helping external teams, promoting autonomy and helping to control fleets, in addition, of course, to improving employee satisfaction.

11% increase in the value of the fuel voucher

With the rising price of fuel, many companies were forced to change the fuel voucher intended for their employees. According to data from the Sodexo Benefits and Incentive customer base, from September 2021 to February 2022, companies increased the benefit amount by 11.56%.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: CC7 / Shutterstock.com