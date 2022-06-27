“Is it only allowed when we are sick?”

The actress was hospitalized in recent days, but has since been released from the hospital and is at home recovering.

Monica Martelli used social networks, this Saturday (25), to talk about how his life is going after being discharged. The actress, who was hospitalized last weekend, after a acute gastroenteritisvented about the rest period.

In the text, she talked about how, often, professional life overlaps with personal life. “I’m at home recovering and resting. I stopped and looked at the sky from my house. I discovered that sky today. And I thought: rest is only allowed when we are sick? I work a lot, when I’m not working I’m thinking about some work, or anxious to deliver some work late, or having an idea of ​​some new job and also distressed by it or solving my daughter’s life and household things”, she said.

Then the actress, who is performing with her play “My Life on Mars“, reflected on the lack of time due to the high professional demand. “I sometimes wonder why I spent so much money on these sofas because I don’t sit on any of them or ask anyone to sit down because I don’t have time”.

“The fact is that resting has become synonymous with getting sick. Do you rest? Whoever rests for me has become a superior being. I want to be friends with people who rest”, finished Monica. The actress was released on Friday (24), after being rushed to a hospital in Porto Alegre, last weekend.