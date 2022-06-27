Is it possible to cancel a Pix made by your account?

Is it possible to cancel a Pix already sent by Nubank? Check the answer in this post!

Currently, Pix is ​​one of the preferred payment systems for Brazilians not only for its ease, with the almost instantaneous transfer of funds, but also for being free.

As a result, Pix has become one of the preferred payment methods for various types of purchases and payments. Including Nubank customers.

The problem is that, in some cases, you can transfer the money to the wrong person, or even fall victim to a scam. In this case, is it possible to cancel a Pix already sent by Nubank? Check it out below.

Find out how and if it is possible to cancel a pix made by Nubank

Thus, the first point is that, as the Pix payment is made instantly, after confirming the procedure, the cancellation of the amount sent is unavailable. However, when Pixing to the wrong person or even falling victim to a scam, there are steps you can take to get your money back.

If you have sent the amount to the wrong person, there is the possibility to talk to the person who received the transfer and negotiate the return of the amount. However, this depends on the good will of the other person, as there is no way to guarantee that they will get the money back.

If you transferred a Pix to someone you don’t know, the only alternative is to wait for the other person to return the amount on their own and, again, you will depend on the other person’s common sense.

One of the solutions to protect yourself from this type of problem is always to carefully check the details of the person who will receive the money before finalizing the transaction.

However, in the case of Nubank, for example, there is a feature that the person who received the money can use to return the amount. But in the case of frauds, this obviously does not happen.

But, if you fell for a scam, the bank from which the transaction originated has up to 90 days to request the money back to the destination institution. Subsequently, an analysis will be carried out and the bank will decide whether the scam really happened.

At Nubank, this process can take up to 7 days, and the amount is blocked during this period. Finally, if the fraud is confirmed, the institution will notify the account holder that it received the transfer and then return the money. But, if everything is ok, the money will be unlocked in the destination account.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com