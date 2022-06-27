Is there a motorcycle that doesn’t need a license to drive? find out now

Recently, Caloi announced that it will relaunch the classic furniture, which was successful in the past among young people mainly. At that time it was possible to drive without a Mobylette driving license, but does that apply today?

See too: 5 tips and tricks to save fuel on your bike

Find out if you need a Mobylette driving license

Not just the Mobylette, but other 50cc motorcycles raise the same doubts. There are many drivers who buy a vehicle without knowing what the law says on the subject.

However, yes, you need a license to drive Mobylette or the famous “cinquentinhas”. In fact, the necessary license is called Authorization to Drive Mopeds (ACC). People who have a regular motorcycle license can also regularly ride the small ones.

To obtain the ACC, a person must be 18 years of age or older and take a preparatory course like any other. This means that there will be theoretical classes and practical driving classes. All riders must wear helmets and other devices that are suitable for regular motorcycles.

Is there a motorcycle that doesn’t need a license?

Not. Even motorized bicycles must be driven by properly licensed citizens. The steps to obtain a CNH properly, even in the ACC category, are:

Psychological Assessment (psychotechnical test);

Examination of Physical and Mental Aptitude;

Complete a total of 20 class hours for the theoretical and technical course and theoretical exam;

Complete a minimum of 5 hours of practical classes and driving test.

It is worth mentioning that there is an explicit recommendation for stores to sell Mobylettes and other similar motorcycles only to qualified people. In addition, the seller cannot sell the vehicle to anyone under the age of 18 or suggest that he does not need a Mobylette driving license, for example.

So, if you like the style of these small motorcycles, know that you will need to be properly licensed and of legal age to drive them.