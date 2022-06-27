Isadora discovers the identity of the man who seduced her aunt and reacts: “I show”

In the next chapters of Beyond the Illusion, Isadora (Larissa Manoela) freaks out when she discovers that Matias (Antonio Calloni) was able to seduce her sister-in-law when she was young and leave her pregnant.

The whole truth will come out soon after Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) finally finds her daughter. Olivia (Debora Ozório) is shot during a demonstration and will need a blood transfusion. In an act of kindness, the former judge confesses to being the worker’s father and offers to save her life. Check out!

In Beyond the Illusion, Isadora seeks comfort in David after discovering his father is rotten

In the next chapters of Beyond the Illusion, Matias confesses to being Olivia’s biological father. The girl will be shot during a march and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The doctor explains that she will need a blood donation, and the best would be if it was from a close relative. The tragedy will affect the feelings of Violeta’s husband (Malu Galli), who remembers the death of his other daughter, Elisa (Larissa Manoela), also as a result of a gunshot.

So the demented one offers to be the giver. With this, everyone in the family will know that it was the former magistrate who harmed Heloísa when she was still a young girl.

Dorinha will be one of the most angry, and looks for Davi (Rafael Vitti) to vent. “Poor Dona Heloísa, what a sad story. And her mother too. She must be in shock,” opines the magician.

“My father is a monster, David! Seducing your own sister-in-law, an innocent young lady? What a scoundrel!”, he says with teary eyes.

“I didn’t see them both today, when I left, Mom was sleeping and Aunt Heloísa had already gone to the hospital. I just hope they don’t break up, they have such a beautiful friendship”, laments the dressmaker.

The scene airs in the final stretch of the six o’clock soap opera.

