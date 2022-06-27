Isadora kisses Joaquim in front of Davi and sets the wedding date in ‘Além da Illusion’ | come around

🎧 Stay on top of the week! listen to the spoilers from the novels:
Isadora kisses Joaquim in front of Davi in ’Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Davi will still try to explain himself, but Isadora will be unyielding. Worse, to get even, she will kiss Joaquim in front of her true love!
“There’s nothing wrong with you kissing your wife, mother of your child. Just as there are no surprises if I kiss my fiancé”, she says, turning to Joaquim.
Isadora suffers and decides to get rid of her trousseau in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
After that, Isadora, crying, will decide to get rid of the trousseau for the wedding with Rafael/David. Then, she will go to the groom to have them set the wedding date.
“I think you deserve better from me. Joaquim, I want to schedule our wedding soon”, she says, surprising him.
Will this marriage really go away? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
Isadora decides to arrange marriage with Joaquim in ‘Além da Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
27 June
Monday
Isadora kisses Joaquim to annoy Rafael. Heloísa lies about the pregnancy to Leonidas, and Matias overhears the conversation. David argues with Yolanda. Matias tells Leonidas that he is being deceived by Heloísa. Úrsula and Margô follow Ambrósio. Julinha decides to use money from the radio to play. Davi decides to carry out an audit with the maintenance of the looms. Julinha and Arminda are surprised by Santa’s unexpected return. Constantino is startled to see Valentino. Abel recognizes Lucinha/Lucio, who panics. Úrsula goes to Neide’s house. Isadora asks Joaquim to set the wedding date. Davi tells Iara that she will prove that Joaquim is stealing the weaving. The real Rafael Antunes awakens from his coma.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
See when Isadora agreed to marry Joaquim:
Isadora agrees to marry Joaquim