It has a name: understand what imposter syndrome is, the feeling that at any moment someone will discover that you are a fraud | Fantastic

The fear of being “discovered” or “unmasked” has a name: imposter syndrome. It is precisely this feeling that, even if you are very well prepared and have a successful career, at any moment someone will discover that, in fact, you are a fraud and that you didn’t deserve to be where you are. And that feeling is super common.

Research has shown that an average of 70% of people who are in the job market have already suffered from these symptoms.of these sensations, as if at any moment people are going to discover that they don’t have that capacity, that ability.

The term “imposter syndrome” was coined just after the publication of a study that showed that many successful female executives felt like frauds. The imposter phenomenon affects both men and women, however it is more common in women. The imposter or imposter syndrome is not really a syndrome, in the sense that it is not a clinical condition, it is just a way of naming this discomfort that so many people feel.

Imposter Syndrome: Learn how to deal with business insecurity

That’s exactly how the doctor Jaqueline Góes started to feel it in 2020, when her work started to catch the attention of many people. Jaqueline became known throughout Brazil at the beginning of the pandemic, when she and her supervisor, Ester Sabino, joined the team that carried out the genetic sequencing of the Coronavirus in 48 hours. At the time, the procedure took an average of 15 days. But along with the recognition came anguish. At the time, she had even called her supervisor to say that she wanted to return to her family’s home in Bahia.

“And she said, ‘Look, I’m going to give you a book for you to read, because that’s the imposter syndrome.’ It was the first time I heard that expression, and from then on I really started to look for it because I heard it and I was quiet, I didn’t say anything because I said: ‘Can you imagine, I’m going to tell her that I don’t know what it is? ‘. I kept quiet. As soon as I hung up the phone, I went to research what imposter syndrome was… Wow! It’s the personification…”, says Jaqueline.

One of the most common traits among “impostors” is self-sabotage: or you give up trying to achieve some goal because you think it’s not good enough; or you try to downplay or hide your achievements so as not to draw attention to the fact that you’re not good enough – because, right, Will someone find out?

“In many moments I try to diminish myself. And this makes me, for example, very embarrassed with some recognitions, some awards that I receive. more to hide”, says Jaqueline

And when working on this acceptance, it is good to remember that this feeling of being an imposter is not simply an individual matter, of lack of self-esteem.

