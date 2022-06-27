“It messed with our pride”; Santos assistant reveals backstage conversation to face Corinthians again

O saints faced Corinthians again, at Neo Química Arena last Saturday (25th) and after the 4-0 defeat in a match valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, he entered the field with a different attitude and managed to stay in a 0-0 draw in a duel for Brazilian championship.

After the adverse result in the Copa do Brasil, Santos lived troubled days, with the fans protesting and demanding to talk to the players. In addition, president Andres Rueda attended CT Rei Pelé to talk to the cast and try to understand what happened to have a defeat as wide as it was in a classic qualifying for the quarterfinals of a competition.

Peixe had an important absence for this weekend’s match, coach Fábian Bustos was suspended for taking the third yellow card. Who commanded the team was the assistant Lucas Ochandorena, who in a press conference commented on the change in the personality of the team to face a classic again.

“It was just a change in attitude and personality. Obviously we were feeling, with our pride stirred. It was a game that stirred our pride. The most sacred thing for a football player is pride. And it stirred deeply. players went to the field to demonstrate that they have personality, character and defended the Santos shield as it should be”, he said.

And he added: “The atmosphere was normal. They were stunned by the defeat and the way it was. The team today showed pride, character, tactical discipline. I believe that if we had more maturity in the last meters, which is what we are lacking, in decision-making, both against Atlético-MG and today we could have left with the three points.”