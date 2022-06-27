‘It’s unimaginable. I don’t want to talk about him’, says son of couple killed in apartment about ex, arrested for crime | Rio de Janeiro

The son of the elderly couple killed in an apartment in Jardim Botânico, in the South Zone of Rio, in the early hours of Saturday (25), made a point of highlighting that the parents were loving people. During departure to Fortaleza, hometown of Geraldo Coelho 73 years old, and Osélia Coelho 72 years old, English teacher Felipe Coelho didn’t want to talk too much about the suspect in the crime, the ex-boyfriend.

“This is beyond any rationality, any predictability, any hint of possibility. It’s unimaginable. I don’t want to talk about him,” she stated.

‘Our family is torn apart’, says son of dead couple in apartment in Jardim Botânico

The bodies of the two retirees were scheduled to arrive in the capital of Ceará on Tuesday (28). Burial will be at Jardim Metropolitano Cemetery.

“There were many people affected. A whole family completely desolate, without ground”, said Felipe.

The couple’s son has not yet decided whether to remain living in Rio de Janeiro. He should think about it in the next few days.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do now, I’m going to spend some time with my family. And I will think. I have a job, I can’t afford it, I have my students,” said Felipe.

The couple’s son highlighted that the parents were happy with the visit to Rio de Janeiro, the city where they lived during the 60’s. Images from the trip show the smiling couple in tourist spots such as beaches, Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, Christ the Redeemer and Parque Lage.

“They complemented each other, because my father was super easygoing and liked to stay at home. My mother liked to go out, to walk, she loved to travel. They were loving the rides,” she said.

English teacher and digital influencer Felipe Coelho defines parents as the foundation of the family

The suspect in the crime, the naval officer Cristiano Lacerda49 years old, was transferred from the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in Gávea, in the South Zone, to the Marcílio Dias Naval Hospital, in Lins, in the North Zone, where are you in custody.

According to investigations, Felipe and Cristiano still lived together in the same apartment, despite being in the process of separating.

The reason for the end of the relationship would be a fight, which took place two months ago, in which Cristiano would have attacked Felipe.

Last Friday night (24), Cristiano had a crisis of jealousy because Felipe went out alone to a party in Ipanema, in the South Zone. To get revenge, he would have killed the ex-boyfriend’s parents, who were in their apartment.

Cristiano even called Felipe asking him to come home, saying that his mother would be sick.

“I expected to get home and see my mother with the flu, dizzy, sick, something. But it was the worst day of my lifea,” said Philip.

When the teacher got home, the parents were dead, lying on the sofa bed in the apartment’s living room.