“I’ve never complained so much about Counter-Strike in my life”, says Gaules | DRAFT5

In one of his most recent broadcasts on TwitchAlexander “Gauls” Borba spoke about the negligence of many teams in official matches, pointing out the tight schedule as one of the factors that contribute to such an event:
“Sand some team that has the conditions to get out there and compete, listen to me, I swear you will have a little more chance in life“, introduced the Brazilian. “I know CS has a lot of championships, a lot of games, that it’s hard to be in the game every day, but please, don’t play like your ass“, fired the streamer.
“What I’m seeing most teams and players do is play like one more. It’s not one more. Play as if you were the last, or the only one, that’s all. (…) I don’t even want you to win, I just want you to play like you care about winning“, he cried.
Continue after ad
according to Gaulssuch criticisms are not directed at a specific team or player, who will say to Brazilians: “I’m not even talking about Brazil. I watch a lot of players all day, playing with less affection than we play in a lobby. That makes me sad.“
“The guy is not playing saying: ‘let’s play with affection, let’s play right, let’s play for us’, that’s not happening, it’s impossible for it to be“, he added. “I have never in my life complained so much about Counter-Strike. I’m getting sad with CS“, pointed out the phenomenon of Twitch.