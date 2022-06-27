Ivy League Universities Have Over 450 Free Courses

Do you want the chance to take free and distance courses? Currently, we already have several large universities around the world opening the doors to the training of students. Opportunity at an Ivy League University! It is making more than 450 course options available to anyone who wants to improve their curriculum.

The Ivy League is nothing more than the nomenclature used to refer to the union of the eight best universities in the United States. The famous Harvard is among them and it is one of those offering this unmissable chance. Enrollment in courses is carried out through the Classcentral platform.

See how simple it is to sign up and secure a certificate respectable in their professional training.

Ivy League courses

The Ivy League brings together the following universities: Harvard; Cornell; brown; Princeton; Dartmouth; Yale; Columbia and the University of Pennsylvania. All the courses they offer are held online and at no cost to those interested.

The Classcentral platform brings together all the options provided by the institutions, so this facilitates the search for those who want to take a distance course at a large university with such prestige.

Opportunities are in several areas and vary according to the main demands from the market. The Social Sciences, Health, Medicine and Business courses are just a few examples, but there are many others.

Although the courses are 100% free, those who want a certificate may have to pay a fee. The price varies from one course to another. Classes are in English, Spanish, French and Chinese.

Only a few options have subtitles in Portuguese, so be aware of that! Anyone who wants to sign up for one of the courses offered by the Ivy League can search the Classcentral platform and check out those that have open positions.

Another great advantage is that the student can create their own study routine, as the classes are available on the platform and can be watched at any time.