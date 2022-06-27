Japanese festival in Ribeirão Preto will have craft beer

Japanese festival in Ribeirão Preto (Photo: Pixabay)

The Arigatô Festival, which will celebrate Japanese culture in Ribeirão Preto, will offer the public beverage brands produced in the region. The event will take place on the 8th, 9th and 10th of July, in the parish of Santa Teresinha Doutora, east of the city.

The Maltese brewery, which is part of the Polo Cervejeiro de Ribeirão Preto, will sell pilsen beer. And the gourmet espresso or strained coffee will be sold by the Velho Formoso brand, coming directly from Ibiraci, Minas Gerais, which borders Franca. Both products have women at the forefront.

Cássia Evangelista, one of Maltesa’s owners, says that the brand was born in 2018. Maltesa’s production is around 7,000 liters per month, all made in its own industry, in Ribeirão Preto, where the brewing master is also a woman.

“We started with three styles, APA, IPA and Pilsen. Today, we have 13 different styles of beers, from the most hoppy to the most acidic, with the addition of fruit in the formulation. For the Arigatô Festival, we are going to take our Pilsen, which is a light and balanced one, so it pleases everyone. With that, we also intend to speed up the service”, said the businesswoman.

Thalissa Magazona also guarantees that the public at the Arigatô Festival will approve of her drink. Daughter of a small coffee producer in Ibiraci, she decided to invest personally in the family business and, since 2017, has been selling the grain and ground version of the product in Ribeirão Preto.

The coffee is export type, in the case of Velho Formoso (selected beans) and, in the case of the ground version (Formosinho), it won the ABIC superior coffee seal, when the product has no blends. “Both have a citric acidity with notes of chocolate typical of the region. Besides the quality, it is a very fragrant coffee”, he says.

Arigatô Festival will have beer made in Ribeirão (Photo: publicity)

The event

Arigatô will offer a wide variety of typical Japanese foods. The organization of the gastronomic space has the participation of Associação Nipo Brasileira de Ribeirão Preto, which supports the event and has great experience in the subject, as it was one of the directors of the 24 editions of the Tanabata Festival.

The festival will also offer an immense free program to the public, including dozens of typical Japanese culture performances, cosplayers (people dressed as pop culture characters), a rare orchid show and cooking, origami, bonsai and kite workshops, among others. attractions.

SERVICE

Arigato Festival

When: July 8 (from 6 pm), July 9 and 10 (from 11 am)

Where: Santa Teresinha Doctor Parish

Address: Rua Mariana Cândida Rosa Curi, 650 – Ribeirânia

Free entrance

