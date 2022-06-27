Jean Pyerre vents after scoring a goal against Palmeiras

This Sunday’s round of the Brasileirão Serie A was marked by the stumble of leader Palmeiras, who did not leave the 2×2 away from home against Avaí. O match, played in Ressacada-SC, had a remarkable bid by midfielder Jean Pyerre, loaned by Grêmio to the Santa Catarina team. In the second half, he secured the tie by hitting a beautiful free-kick that hit the crossbar before entering.

After the game, the midfielder was interviewed by TV Globo and gave strong statements in a clear tone of outburst:

“Firstly, my personal moment is to face many things. Too much fight. I was bothered because they said I didn’t want to play. Players don’t choose to get hurt. I played injured against São Paulo. I’m not a victim or poor guy. I have my fights. But I’m happy with this goal and with this match, few teams will take points from Palmeiras”, declared Jean, who scored his first goal with Avaí’s shirt.

Jean Pyerre (GOLAÇO): Avaí 2×2 Palmeiras pic.twitter.com/GONgwQMBNY — Daily Goals (@DiarioGols) June 26, 2022

Before being loaned to Avaí until December, Jean Pyerre renewed his contract until 2024 with Grêmio, which opens up the possibility of a future return. It is worth remembering that the player is recovering from a testicular tumor, something that shortened his time at Giresunspor, from Turkey, where he did not even play at the beginning of the current season.

CLICK ON THE HEADLINES BELOW TO READ MORE NEWS ABOUT THE GRÊMIO: